Austrian GP follows Miami in extending F1 contract to 2041

SPIELBERG, Austria: The Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring will stay on the calendar through 2041 after announcing on Sunday (Jun 29) a contract extension that equals Miami as the longest in Formula One.

The current deal, last extended two years ago, ran to 2030.

The circuit in Spielberg is owned by the Austrian energy drinks company that owns Red Bull Racing, and has Dutch four-time world champion Max Verstappen as their star driver, and Italy-based Racing Bulls.

Miami agreed to a 10-year extension to 2041 last month.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Behind them, Bahrain has a deal to 2036, Melbourne to 2035, Saudi Arabia and Qatar to at least 2032.

"Austria has long been an incredibly special race for Formula One so it's fantastic we have secured the long-term future of a Grand Prix so deeply rooted in the sport's history," said Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

Verstappen has won a record five times in Spielberg, a 4.3km circuit known for its picturesque backdrop and undulating layout.

The late Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz, whose son Mark is now at the helm, invested heavily in renovating the circuit.

"I am delighted that Formula One will remain at the Red Bull Ring for many years to come. I am proud to continue my father's legacy," he said.