Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Average player income in Premiership in 2020-21 just under 144,000 pounds -report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Average player income in Premiership in 2020-21 just under 144,000 pounds -report

16 Jun 2022 04:51PM (Updated: 16 Jun 2022 04:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The average player income in the English Premiership in the 2020-21 season was 143,699 pounds and fly-halves were the highest-paid, a salary cap report released by the league showed on Thursday.

The report, which gave a detailed analysis of the salary cap expenditure of the 13 Premiership clubs, showed fly-halves had an average income of 175,679 pounds. Hookers were the lowest earners, at 113,115 pounds.

The salary cap for the 2020-21 season was 6.4 million pounds for clubs, most of which, the report said, cut salaries during the campaign because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The salary cap continues to be a crucial part of Premiership's strategic framework and is supported unanimously by all 13 Premiership Rugby clubs," said Chief Executive Simon Massie-Taylor.

"One of the main principles set out in the Myners Report emphasised the promotion of greater transparency to broaden and deepen visibility and scrutiny about how the salary cap operates in practice, so we are delighted to publish the first report today."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us