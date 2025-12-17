Avvir Tham becomes first Singaporean man to win SEA Games diving gold in 60 years
Avvir Tham registered a personal best score of 370.35.
BANGKOK: Avvir Tham became Singapore's first men's diver to win SEA Games gold in six decades on Wednesday (Dec 17).
In the men's 1m springboard final at the Assumption University Suvarnabhumi Campus' Aquatic Center, Tham registered a personal best score of 370.35, ahead of Thailand's Chawanwat Juntaphadawon and Malaysia's Rui Jie Yong.
Tham clinched silver in the same event at the 2022 Games.
The last Singaporean win to win gold was Hui Peng Seng at the 1965 Games, then known as the South East Asian Peninsular (SEAP) Games.
Tham's compatriot Max Lee finished fourth, with a personal best score of 319.35.
