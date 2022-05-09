17-year-old diver Avvir Tham wins Singapore’s first 31st SEA Games medal with silver

HANOI: Diver and Games debutant Avvir Tham won Singapore’s first medal of the 31st SEA Games on Monday (May 9).

At the Aquatics Sports Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Tham, 17, clinched silver in the men’s 1m springboard finals.

After six dives, Malaysia’s defending champion Ooi Tze Liang took gold.

At the 2019 Games, Singapore took bronze in the event courtesy of diver Mark Lee, who has since retired.

Tham is the third Singapore diver to compete at the Games after Fong Kay Yian and Mira Dewan on Saturday. They finished fifth and sixth respectively in the women’s 1m springboard finals.

Fong and Ashlee Tan will compete in the women’s 3m synchronised springboard finals later on Monday.