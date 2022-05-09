Logo
17-year-old diver Avvir Tham wins Singapore’s first 31st SEA Games medal with silver
17-year-old diver Avvir Tham wins Singapore’s first 31st SEA Games medal with silver

Avvir Tham competes in the men's 1m springboard final. (Photo: Andy Chua/SportSG)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
09 May 2022 04:40PM (Updated: 09 May 2022 05:14PM)
HANOI: Diver and Games debutant Avvir Tham won Singapore’s first medal of the 31st SEA Games on Monday (May 9).

At the Aquatics Sports Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Tham, 17, clinched silver in the men’s 1m springboard finals. 

After six dives, Malaysia’s defending champion Ooi Tze Liang took gold. 

At the 2019 Games, Singapore took bronze in the event courtesy of diver Mark Lee, who has since retired.

Tham is the third Singapore diver to compete at the Games after Fong Kay Yian and Mira Dewan on Saturday. They finished fifth and sixth respectively in the women’s 1m springboard finals.

Fong and Ashlee Tan will compete in the women’s 3m synchronised springboard finals later on Monday.

Catch the 31st SEA Games Vietnam 2021 LIVE on meWATCH. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/seagames and get into the action with Mediacorp. Or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: CNA/mt(ta)

