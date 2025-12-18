Singapore’s Avvir Tham picks up 3m springboard silver, a day after striking SEA Games gold

BANGKOK: Singapore's Avvir Tham followed up his historic SEA Games diving gold with a silver in the men's 3m springboard finals on Thursday (Dec 18).

He finished just behind Thailand's Chawanwat Juntaphadawon (378.30), while Singaporean Max Lee took the bronze (366.00).

Tham scored 376.55.

It was an exhilarating contest at Assumption University Suvarnabhumi Campus' Aquatic Center, where Lee took an early lead after two dives before Chawanwat pushed ahead.

It came down to Lee and Tham's final dives that would seal their spots on the podium.

"It's super unexpected," said Lee, who made the switch from platform to springboard last year. "I'm just super happy how this competition turned out ... it is really going to give me a huge confidence boost on my springboard (events)."

Lee, along with Ayden Ng, will compete in the men's 3m synchronised springboard final on Friday.