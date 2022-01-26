Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Away from the NHL, Staal cherishing spot on Canada ice hockey roster
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Away from the NHL, Staal cherishing spot on Canada ice hockey roster

Away from the NHL, Staal cherishing spot on Canada ice hockey roster

Jan 12, 2020; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild forward Eric Staal (12) carries the puck during the second period against the Vancouver Canucks at Xcel Energy Center. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports/Files

26 Jan 2022 07:14AM (Updated: 26 Jan 2022 07:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Canadian Eric Staal may not have made it back to the National Hockey League (NHL) this season, but a ticket to next month's Beijing Games has proven the ultimate silver lining.

The 37-year-old forward helped the Montreal Canadiens reach the Stanley Cup finals last season but was unsigned this year, joining the American Hockey League's Iowa Wild earlier this month in the hope of earning a spot on Canada's Olympic roster.

"The goal was initially to get back in the NHL," said Staal. "Having the finish that I did with the Habs and getting all the way to the finals, I figured, you know, I'd stay in shape and kind of see what was what is out there... obviously, this opportunity was something that is too good to pass up."

Had he succeeded in earning a place on an NHL roster, of course, he would not be Beijing-bound.

The top-flight North American league pulled out of the Winter Olympics in December, citing the disruption to its season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead Staal, who was picked first overall by the Carolina Hurricanes nearly two decades ago, is settling in as something of an elder statesman on the Canadian roster, with team mates as young as 18 and 19.

"As an older player, as an experienced guy, it brings out a little bit more energy and excitement," he told reporters.

"I cherish every moment I'm on the ice, especially in this type of setting. But when you add a couple of young guys and the talent that they have, it's a treat and you enjoy it."

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us