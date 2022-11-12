Logo
Sport

Forwards lead Ireland to routine victory over Fiji
Forwards lead Ireland to routine victory over Fiji

Rugby Union - International - Ireland v Fiji - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - November 12, 2022 Ireland's Max Deegan in action REUTERS/Lorraine O'sullivan
Rugby Union - International - Ireland v Fiji - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - November 12, 2022 Ireland's Robert Baloucoune in action with Fiji's Eroni Mawi REUTERS/Lorraine O'sullivan
Rugby Union - International - Ireland v Fiji - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - November 12, 2022 Ireland's Garry Ringrose in action with Fiji's Kalaveti Ravouvou REUTERS/Lorraine O'sullivan
Rugby Union - International - Ireland v Fiji - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - November 12, 2022 Ireland's Jack Crowley in action with Fiji's Kalaveti Ravouvou REUTERS/Lorraine O'sullivan
Rugby Union - International - Ireland v Fiji - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - November 12, 2022 Ireland's Mack Hansen in action with Fiji's Waisea Nayacalevu and Jiuta Wainiqolo REUTERS/Lorraine O'sullivan
12 Nov 2022 11:17PM (Updated: 12 Nov 2022 11:17PM)
DUBLIN : Ireland played to their strengths in a straightforward 35-17 victory over Fiji on Saturday, proving too organised up front for their ill-disciplined opponents in a game that will not be long remembered.

After Kalaveti Ravouvou provided an early scare with a typically slick Fijian try, Ireland's well-drilled forwards took control with flanker Nick Timoney going over twice followed by Ulster team mate Robert Baloucoune.

The outcome was never in doubt when Albert Tuisue was sent off five minutes into the second half but Fiji kept in touch, even when they were down to 13 men. A Mack Hansen try had already put the often sloppy Ireland out of sight before Simione Kuruvoli grabbed the score of the game.

Ireland, much changed from last week's 19-16 win over South Africa, added a fifth try through Cian Healy.

They will welcome the likes of Johnny Sexton back for Australia next week when Andy Farrell's men look to cement their place on top of the world rankings with a 12th successive home win.

Source: Reuters

