Azam, Afridi back in Pakistan squad for Australia series before T20 World Cup

Jan 23 : Former captains Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi have returned to Pakistan's Twenty20 squad for the three-match home series against Australia starting on Thursday, their final bilateral fixtures before next month's 20-over World Cup.

Azam missed the three-match series against Sri Lanka as he was playing in Australia's domestic Big Bash League (BBL). The 31-year-old ended his BBL campaign prematurely to join the national camp.

Afridi had suffered a knee injury while playing in the BBL last month.

Pakistan will play three matches against Australia in Lahore until February 1. The 2009 champions will begin their Group A campaign in the T20 World Cup in Colombo against Netherlands on February 7.

PAKISTAN SQUAD: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan and Usman Tariq