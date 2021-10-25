Logo
Babar leads from front, ruthless Pakistan break India jinx
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 India's Babar Azam reacts REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 India's Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumarn in action as they run between the wickets REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 India's Virat Kohli speaks to Mohammad Rizwan during the match REUTERS/Satish Kumar
25 Oct 2021 01:49AM (Updated: 25 Oct 2021 02:13AM)
DUBAI: Captain Babar Azam led by example as Pakistan beat India in a World Cup match for the first time ever with a 10-wicket romp in a Super 12 blockbuster at the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday (Oct 24).

Virat Kohli played a captain's knock of 57 to rescue India from a top-order wobble and help them post a competitive 151-7 in a rematch of the inaugural 2007 final.

His counterpart Babar combined with Mohammad Rizwan to get Pakistan off to a flying start and then overwhelmed the target with 13 balls to spare to snap India's 100 per cent win record against them in limited-overs World Cups.

Babar remained not out on 68, while Rizwan made an unbeaten 79.

Source: Reuters

