Backing Saudi World Cup bid 'wasn't a difficult decision', says FA chair

England's FA decided to back Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2034 World Cup after being reassured by answers they received from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) during a meeting last month, chair Debbie Hewitt said on Friday.

Global soccer governing body FIFA officially awarded the World Cup to the Kingdom on Wednesday, with the sole bid for the tournament confirmed by acclamation.

A number of rights organisations strongly criticised FIFA after the announcement, pointing to Saudi's human rights record.

The Kingdom has invested heavily in sport over the last few years, although critics, including women's rights groups and members of the LGBTQ community, allege it is using its Public Investment Fund to sportswash its human rights record.

The country denies accusations of human rights abuses and says it protects its national security through its laws.

Prior to Saudi's confirmation as World Cup hosts, the FA said it had met with the SAFF in November.

"It wasn't a difficult decision - I think it was a very thorough process. We spent a lot of time with the Saudis, understanding their approach to the tournament," Hewitt told the BBC.

"We asked a lot of questions, they gave us a lot of time and they gave us a lot of commitments and I think the important thing is that we will now work with them over the next 10 years leading up to the tournament to make sure that those commitments are delivered - from both sides.

"We were reassured by the answers that we got and think this is about a partnership. A tournament is not just about the host. A tournament is about those who go along and play their part in it and that's what we want to do."

England's FA was among a group of soccer federations who had planned to wear "OneLove" armbands to protest against discrimination during the World Cup in Qatar, but those plans were scrapped after FIFA threatened sporting sanctions.