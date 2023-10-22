Logo
Bad weather forces cancellation of Australian MotoGP sprint
Bad weather forces cancellation of Australian MotoGP sprint

MotoGP - Australian Grand Prix - Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Victoria, Australia - October 21, 2023 Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin in action during the race Joel Carrett/AAP Image via REUTERS

22 Oct 2023 10:35AM
The Australian MotoGP sprint race at Phillip Island has been cancelled due to "weather conditions and forecast", organisers announced on Sunday.

The sprint was originally to be held on Saturday but was switched with the full-distance event after extreme wind and rain was forecast for Sunday, the first time a race had been moved since the Dutch Grand Prix in 2015.

Pramac Racing's Johann Zarco won Saturday's Australian Grand Prix for his first MotoGP race victory in nearly seven years in the premier class.

The cancellation leaves intact Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia's 27-point lead in the Championship race Jorge Martin, ahead of the Thailand GP on Oct. 29.

Source: Reuters

