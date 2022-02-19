Singapore's men out of Badminton Asia Team Championships after narrow semis loss to Indonesia

SINGAPORE: The Singapore men's team will leave the Badminton Asia Team Championships with a bronze medal after losing 3-2 to Indonesia in the semi-finals on Saturday (Feb 19).

The three-time defending champions were always going to prove a stern test but it was Singapore who took the lead in Shah Alam. World champion Loh Kean Yew beat Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21-17, 21-19 in the first singles match.

But Indonesia drew level through the doubles pair of Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin. They took just under half an hour to overcome Singapore's Wesley Koh and Andy Kwek 21-16, 21-12.

World No 104 Jason Teh was next and after losing his first game to the 90th-ranked Ikhsan Leonardo Imanuel Rumbay, things were not looking good for Singapore. But the tenacious Teh fought back and would go on to give Singapore an overall 2-1 lead with an 18-21, 21-8, 21-9 win in the second singles.

Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Terry Hee took that momentum into their match and won their first game against Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana. But the Singapore pair were unable to hold on, losing their next two games and the match 15-21, 21-11, 21-14 in 44 minutes.

Indonesia would take the deciding match and the overall tie after Christian Adinata beat Joel Koh 21-11, 21-14.

Sunday's final will see Indonesia take on hosts Malaysia, who beat South Korea 3-0 in the other semi-final.