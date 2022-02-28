Logo
Badminton: BWF cancels events in Russia, Belarus
Badminton: BWF cancels events in Russia, Belarus

Russia's Vladimir Ivanov serves during a Tokyo Olympics men's doubles badminton group stage match at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza on Jul 25, 2021. (File photo: AFP/Alexander Nemenov)

28 Feb 2022 06:05PM (Updated: 28 Feb 2022 06:42PM)
Badminton's world governing body (BWF) has cancelled all sanctioned tournaments in Russia and Belarus, it said on Monday (Feb 28), following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian and Belarusian national flags must not be displayed and their national anthems not played at any BWF events. No other badminton tournaments will be allocated to Russia or Belarus until further notice.

"BWF will continue to monitor the situation closely and will proactively consult our international sport movement partners to discuss other options to potentially strengthen measures against the governments of Russia and Belarus," it said in a statement.

The governing body said it fully supported the International Olympic Committee urging sports federations to move or cancel sports events planned in Russia or Belarus.

"BWF stands in full solidarity with the entire international sports movement to call on all parties to stop acts of violence and to restore peace," it added.

Ukraine's health ministry said on Sunday that 352 civilians, including 14 children, had been killed since Russia's invasion of the country last week. Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

Soccer's governing body FIFA said on Sunday that no international football matches will be played in Russia and the Russian flag and anthem will be banned from the team's matches abroad.

Source: Reuters/fh

