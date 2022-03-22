Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Badminton-China team pull out of Swiss Open due to COVID, injuries
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Badminton-China team pull out of Swiss Open due to COVID, injuries

22 Mar 2022 05:56PM (Updated: 22 Mar 2022 05:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Chinese team withdrew from the Swiss Open Super 300 event in Basel on Tuesday due to a number of COVID-19 cases and injuries, global governing body Badminton World Federation (BWF) said.

The BWF added that there were several COVID-related pullouts at the $180,000 World Tour event.

"The Chinese Badminton Association reported a few positive cases as well as some injuries to players in their team," the BWF said in a statement.

"Citing concerns to the welfare and safety of all participants at the tournament, Team China have subsequently withdrawn all their players from the YONEX Swiss Open 2022."

China are a traditional badminton powerhouse, winning 10 Thomas Cups (men's team competition), 15 Uber Cups (women's team competition) and 12 Sudirman Cups (mixed team competition).

They are the most successful country in badminton at the Olympics with 20 gold medals.

The Swiss Open starts later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us