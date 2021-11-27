Singapore's Loh Kean Yew books spot in Indonesia Open final, will face world number 2 Axelsen

SINGAPORE: Singapore badminton player Loh Kean Yew booked his place in the Indonesia Open men's singles final after beating Denmark's world number 13 Rasmus Gemke 21-14, 21-7 in 42 minutes on Saturday (Nov 27).

This is the second time the Singaporean has beaten the Dane this month, having upset Gemke at the Hylo Open in Germany en route to winning the tournament.

The win means the Singaporean world number 26 has qualified for his first Super 1000 tournament final and will face world number two and Olympic gold medallist Viktor Axelsen.

Axelsen is a familiar face to Loh, with the Singaporean earlier this year taking part in a month-long training stint with the Olympic champion and four other players from across the globe in Dubai.