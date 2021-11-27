Singapore's Loh Kean Yew books spot in Indonesia Open final, will face world number 2 Axelsen

SINGAPORE: Singapore badminton player Loh Kean Yew booked his place in the Indonesia Open men's singles final after beating Denmark's world number 13 Rasmus Gemke 21-14, 21-7 in 42 minutes on Saturday (Nov 27).
This is the second time the Singaporean has beaten the Dane this month, having upset Gemke at the Hylo Open in Germany en route to winning the tournament.
The win means the Singaporean world number 26 has qualified for his first Super 1000 tournament final and will face world number two and Olympic gold medallist Viktor Axelsen.
Axelsen is a familiar face to Loh, with the Singaporean earlier this year taking part in a month-long training stint with the Olympic champion and four other players from across the globe in Dubai.
The Singaporean has been on a scintillating run of form at the tournament, having stunned world number one Kento Momota in the round of 16. This was Loh's first career win over the Japanese world champion.
On Friday, the Singaporean clinically dispatched Gemke's compatriot Hans-Kristian Vittinghus in the quarter-finals. It took Loh just 25 minutes to beat the world number 21 Vittinghus.
Loh won his first career BWF World Tour Super 500 title at the Hylo Open earlier this month. He also took the Dutch Open crown in October.