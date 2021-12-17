Singapore's Loh Kean Yew thrashes higher-ranked Kantaphon, progresses to badminton World Championships quarters

SINGAPORE: Badminton player Loh Kean Yew has progressed to the quarter-finals of the men's singles at the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain after clinching a decisive victory over Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen on Thursday (Dec 16).

The Singaporean, who is ranked 22nd in the world, notched an impressive victory over the higher ranked Thai 21-4, 21-7 in 30 minutes. Kantaphon is ranked 20th in the world.

Earlier in the tournament, Loh had upset world number one Viktor Axelsen in the first round, before going on to cruise past Austria's Luka Wraber in 25 minutes.

Loh had all of the momentum in the early stages, leading by 7-1 early on as his opponent struggled to keep pace with his high-intensity play. The Thai, who is the tournament's 16th seed, had simply no answer to the unseeded Loh's smashes as the Singaporean would take the first game easily.

Kantaphon and Loh last met in 2019 at the SEA Games, when Loh beat the 23-year-old in the semi-finals en route to clinching a silver medal. While that match stretched to three games, this one would not.

This is Loh's best showing at the World Championships so far. In the previous edition, he made the last 16 before being knocked out by Chou Tien-Chen.

24-year-old Loh will next face either Dane Rasmus Gemke or India's H.S Prannoy for a spot in the semi-finals.

Loh won his first career BWF World Tour Super 500 title at the Hylo Open last month. He also took the Dutch Open crown in October.