Badminton: Singapore's Loh Kean Yew beaten as men's team takes SEA Games joint-bronze after Indonesia loss
Badminton: Singapore's Loh Kean Yew beaten as men's team takes SEA Games joint-bronze after Indonesia loss

Team Singapore's Loh Kean Yew (in black) hugs Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo after their match at the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games on May 10, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
10 May 2023 05:16PM (Updated: 10 May 2023 06:46PM)
PHNOM PENH: There were contrasting fortunes for Singapore’s top male and female singles badminton players on Wednesday (May 10) but the same end result - joint-bronzes in the men’s and women’s team events at the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

The results mean that both teams matched their showings at last year’s Hanoi Games. 

In a pulsating game at Morodok Techo National Stadium Badminton Hall in the Cambodian capital, Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo held his nerve to upset Singapore’s world number 4 Loh Kean Yew in the opening match of the men’s team semi-finals.

The world number 19 went on to take the match 10-21, 21-7, 24-22. It was Loh’s second loss to Wardoyo this year. 

Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew at the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games on May 10, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
The pair of Loh Kean Hean and Terry Hee (world ranked 61) put up a strong fight against the world number 14 duo of Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana, but were edged 21-15, 21-17.

Jason Teh grabbed a point for Singapore after beating Christian Adinata 21-15, 12-21, 21-14.

Despite a spirited fight by youngsters Nge Joo Jie and Johann Prajogo, Indonesians Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Rambitan closed out the tie 21-18, 21-16.

In the women's team semi-finals, world number 34 Yeo Jia Min notched up an impressive win over Thailand’s world number 23 Lalinrat Chaiwan 21-15, 21-6 to get Singapore off to a strong start.

But the defending gold medallists won the next three matches for a 3-1 victory.

Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai beat Jin Yu Jia and Crystal Wong 12-21, 21-9, 21-14, while Supanida Katethong dispatched Insyirah Khan 21-11, 21-8.

Benyapa and Nuntakarn Aimsaard wrapped up the overall win for Thailand when they swept aside Heng Xiao En and Elsa Lai 21-6, 21-7.

Catch the 32nd SEA Games Cambodia 2023 live with three dedicated channels on mewatch. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/seagames to catch all the action for free, or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: CNA/lk(ac)

