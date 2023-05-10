Badminton: Singapore's Loh Kean Yew beaten as men's team takes SEA Games joint-bronze after Indonesia loss

PHNOM PENH: There were contrasting fortunes for Singapore’s top male and female singles badminton players on Wednesday (May 10) but the same end result - joint-bronzes in the men’s and women’s team events at the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

The results mean that both teams matched their showings at last year’s Hanoi Games.

In a pulsating game at Morodok Techo National Stadium Badminton Hall in the Cambodian capital, Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo held his nerve to upset Singapore’s world number 4 Loh Kean Yew in the opening match of the men’s team semi-finals.

The world number 19 went on to take the match 10-21, 21-7, 24-22. It was Loh’s second loss to Wardoyo this year.