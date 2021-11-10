Singapore's Loh Kean Yew not getting carried away with Hylo Open win, says he still has more to prove

SINGAPORE: His knuckle is bleeding, his knees are bruised and he is down a game against a higher-ranked opponent.

But these are the moments that Singapore badminton player Loh Kean Yew lives for. The 24-year-old loves to be the underdog. In fact, he absolutely relishes it.

To be precise, the word is “shiok” (pleasing), he told CNA.

“Playing higher-ranked opponents is more shiok. It’s always good to upset (others),” said Loh, following his first career BWF World Tour Super 500 title at the Hylo Open on Sunday (Nov 7).

“Being the underdog is always better because there are no expectations.”

No expectations, no fear, no holds barred badminton. This is where he thrives.

“The pressure is on them, not me,” he explained simply.

And throughout the US$320,000 (S$431,000) tournament in Saarbrucken, Germany, Loh – then ranked 39th in the world – claimed scalp after scalp with smash after smash.

First, he shocked world number 4 Chou Tien-chen, and then beat world number 35 Toma Junior Popov. In the quarter-finals, Loh edged past Dane Rasmus Gemke in three games.

A familiar face awaited him in the semi-finals in the form of India’s Lakshya Sen. Loh beat the world number 21, exacting some revenge for a French Open elimination the week before in the hands of Sen.