Singapore's Loh Kean Yew beats Austria's Wraber, progresses to third round of badminton World Championships
SINGAPORE: Badminton player Loh Kean Yew advanced to the third round of the men's singles at the BWF World Championship in Huelva, Spain after beating Austria's Luka Wraber 21-4, 21-8 on Wednesday (Dec 15).
Loh, who is ranked 22nd in the world, cruised past world No 93 Wraber in 25 minutes.
The Singaporean will next face either Germany's Kai Schaefer or Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen.
The win follows Loh's upset victory over world number one Viktor Axelsen in the first round of the competition earlier this week.
Loh is currently the only Singaporean in the tournament after compatriot Yeo Jia Min lost to Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour in the second round of the women's singles on Tuesday (Dec 14).
Yeo, who is the 15th seed in the tournament and 16th in the world, fell 15-21, 21-8, 15-21 to the world ranked 21st Scot.