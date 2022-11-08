Badminton: Singapore's Loh Kean Yew rises to world number 3, sets new career high

SINGAPORE: Singapore badminton player Loh Kean Yew has broken into the top three in the world rankings for the first time in his career.

In the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) world rankings on Tuesday (Nov 7), the Singaporean jumped to a career-high third. He was ranked fifth in the last edition of the rankings the week before.

Dane Viktor Axelsen remains atop the rankings, while Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia is second.

This is the first time a Singaporean men’s badminton player has reached the top three in the world.