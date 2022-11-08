Badminton: Singapore's Loh Kean Yew rises to world number 3, sets new career high

SINGAPORE: Singapore badminton player Loh Kean Yew has broken into the top three in the world rankings for the first time in his career.
In the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) world rankings on Tuesday (Nov 7), the Singaporean jumped to a career-high third. He was ranked fifth in the last edition of the rankings the week before.
Dane Viktor Axelsen remains atop the rankings, while Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia is second.
This is the first time a Singaporean men’s badminton player has reached the top three in the world.
Previously, the highest-ranked men's singles player in Singapore was Ronald Susilo, who was placed sixth in 2004.
Two-time Olympian Zarinah Abdullah also reached third place in 1994. She is also Singapore’s first professional female badminton player.
In the current women's rankings, Loh's compatriot Yeo Jia Min sits in 20th.
Loh mostly recently competed at the Hylo Open in Germany where he reached the quarter-finals before being eliminated by Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting.
The Singaporean remains in the hunt for a place in the year-end World Tour Finals, and will next compete at the Australian Open next week.