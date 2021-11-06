Badminton: Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, Yeo Jia Min march into semis of Germany tournament

SINGAPORE: Badminton players Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min continued their excellent run at the Hylo Open in Saarbrucken, Germany on Friday (Nov 5) and progressed to the semi-finals of the US$320,000 (S$431,000) tournament.

Loh, who is unseeded, upset yet another higher-ranked opponent in the form of Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in the quarter finals of the men's singles. Gemke is the tournament's fifth seed and is ranked 13th in the world.

The match-up spanned about seventy minutes, as world number 39 Loh beat his opponent 21-11, 19-21, 22-20.

Loh's victory follows his upset of Chou Tien-chen in the opening round of the tournament. The Singaporean then went on to beat 35th ranked Frenchman Toma Junior Popov in the round of 16.