Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Badminton-New Zealand pull out of Thomas Cup due to COVID, replaced by US
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Badminton-New Zealand pull out of Thomas Cup due to COVID, replaced by US

04 May 2022 03:06PM (Updated: 04 May 2022 03:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

New Zealand have pulled out of the Thomas Cup after their team for the men's badminton championship was "severely depleted" by positive COVID-19 tests, prompting the sport's global governing body to replace them with the United States.

Badminton New Zealand said on Wednesday several players had tested positive during the April 28-May 1 Oceania Championships in Melbourne and in the subsequent days following the event.

"This has resulted in a severely depleted team, with the possibility of additional positive cases detected upon arrival in Thailand," it said in a statement.

"The difficult decision to withdraw the team was made, considering all factors and putting player welfare at the forefront of our thinking.

"We are focused on supporting the remaining New Zealand players in Australia and getting them home safely, as soon as possible."

The event starts in Thailand on Sunday.

The governing Badminton World Federation (BWF) said no other Oceania member association was able to take the continental quota place, while the countries next in line in the rankings also declined.

"Team USA confirmed their participation and will take their place in Group D alongside Japan, Malaysia and England," the BWF said in a statement.

The United States finished runners-up to traditional powerhouse Malaysia in the 1952 edition of the event.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us