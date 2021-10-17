Singaporean badminton player Loh Kean Yew wins Dutch Open

SINGAPORE: Singaporean badminton player Loh Kean Yew won the Yonex Dutch Open men's singles title on Sunday (Oct 17) after beating India’s Lakshya Sen 21-12, 21-16 in the final.

Loh, the world No 41, was seeded second in the tournament held at the Topsportcentrum in Almere, near Amsterdam. He got to the final with victories over Russia’s Vladimir Malkov, Azerbaijan’s Ade Resky Dwicahyo, Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen and Spain’s Pablo Abian in the earlier rounds.

Loh took 36 minutes to see off Sen, the world No 25 and top seed at the tournament, to claim his sixth international title – his first since the 2019 Thailand Masters, where he beat two-time Olympic singles champion Lin Dan in the final.

The 24-year-old’s other titles came at the 2018 Mongolia International Series, the 2017 Malaysia International Series and the 2017 and 2014 Singapore International Series.

Speaking to CNA, Loh said that his target had been to make the finals of the tournament.

"I'm glad that I hit that target," he said. "I had a good start and I rode on the momentum."

The Singapore Badminton Association celebrated the victory in a Facebook post.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we're incredibly pleased to extend our heartiest congratulations to the newly minted Yonex Dutch Open 2021 Men's Singles Champion... Our very own Mr Loh Kean Yew!” the association said.

“Kean Yew won his match 21-12, 21-16 against top seed Lakshya Sen (IND) in a riveting and competitive match.”