Badminton: Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, Yeo Jia Min progress to quarter-finals of Germany tournament

SINGAPORE: Badminton players Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min progressed to the quarter finals of the Hylo Open in Saarbrucken, Germany on Thursday (Nov 4) after wins against higher-ranked opponents.

Loh, who is unseeded in the tournament, beat Frenchman Toma Junior Popov 21-15, 11-21, 21-15 in the men's singles. The match-up was a hard-fought contest which spanned almost an hour. Popov is ranked 35th in the world, while Loh is four places below.

His victory follows a stunning upset of Chou Tien-chen in the opening round of the tournament. Loh defeated the world No 4 and top seed 21-18, 21-13.