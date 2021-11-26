Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew continues fairytale run, qualifies for Indonesia Open semi-finals

SINGAPORE: Singapore badminton player Loh Kean Yew’s stunning run at the Indonesia Open continued on Friday (Nov 26) as he thrashed Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Vittinghus 21-9, 21-4 in 25 minutes to qualify for the semi-finals.

This was the first meeting between the two players but the Singaporean world number 26 showed no sign of nerves as he raced to a 12-5 lead in the first game against his higher-ranked opponent.

Vittinghus, ranked 21st in the world, tried to claw his way back, but he simply had no answer for Loh's well-placed shots.

Loh continued in the same vein of form as he raced to a 12-1 lead in the second game, before comfortably winning it.

The Singaporean had on Thursday stunned tournament top seed Kento Momota, notching his first career win against the Japanese world number one.