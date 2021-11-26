Logo
Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew continues fairytale run, qualifies for Indonesia Open semi-finals
Singapore's Loh Kean Yew took just 25 minutes to defeat Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Vittinghus at the Indonesia Open on Nov 26, 2021. (Photo: Facebook/Team Singapore)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
26 Nov 2021 07:48PM (Updated: 26 Nov 2021 08:09PM)
SINGAPORE: Singapore badminton player Loh Kean Yew’s stunning run at the Indonesia Open continued on Friday (Nov 26) as he thrashed Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Vittinghus 21-9, 21-4 in 25 minutes to qualify for the semi-finals.

This was the first meeting between the two players but the Singaporean world number 26 showed no sign of nerves as he raced to a 12-5 lead in the first game against his higher-ranked opponent.

Vittinghus, ranked 21st in the world, tried to claw his way back, but he simply had no answer for Loh's well-placed shots.

Loh continued in the same vein of form as he raced to a 12-1 lead in the second game, before comfortably winning it. 

The Singaporean had on Thursday stunned tournament top seed Kento Momota, notching his first career win against the Japanese world number one.

Loh is on a run of strong form after winning his first career BWF World Tour Super 500 title earlier this month. He also took the Dutch Open crown in October.

Loh will next face Denmark’s world number 13 Rasmus Gemke in the semi-final. This will be the first time that the Singaporean has qualified for a Super 1000 semi-final.

Source: CNA/mt(mi)

