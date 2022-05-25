World No 1 Axelsen leads line-up at returning Singapore Badminton Open

SINGAPORE: The world's top-ranked male player and the recently crowned SEA Games champions are among the headliners at this year's Singapore Badminton Open, which makes its return after a pandemic-enforced two-year hiatus.

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen, the world No 1 and reigning Olympic champion, will feature at the tournament, as will Thai ace Kunlavut Vitidsarn, the Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) said on Wednesday (May 25).

Vitidsarn defeated Singapore's Loh Kean Yew to claim gold at the recent 31st SEA Games - a matchup that could see a repeat at the Open, scheduled to take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from Jul 12 to Jul 17.

The participation of world champion Loh, along with Singapore mixed doubles pair Terry Hee and Tan Wei Han, was announced earlier this month.

Axelsen, who has never won in Singapore, had pulled out of this month's Thailand Open, citing an injury he sustained playing in the Thomas and Uber Cups.

Two other Danes, third-ranked Anders Antonsen and world No 13 Rasmus Gemke, are also taking part this year.