Badminton-US Open called off due to COVID-related organisational complications
07 Jun 2022 06:44PM (Updated: 07 Jun 2022 06:44PM)
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Tuesday this year's U.S. Open has been cancelled due to organisational complications caused by COVID-19.

The U.S. Open, a Super 300 tournament on the BWF World Tour, was due to take place from Oct. 4-9.

"USA Badminton concluded that it was no longer feasible for them to host their tournament this year due to organisational complications coming out of COVID-19," badminton's governing body said in a statement.

This is the third straight edition of the tournament to have been cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Indonesia Masters starts later on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

