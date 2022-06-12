Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Badminton world number one Axelsen into Indonesia Masters final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Badminton world number one Axelsen into Indonesia Masters final

Badminton world number one Axelsen into Indonesia Masters final

Viktor Axelsen is in the final of the Indonesia Masters (Photo: AFP/ADEK BERRY)

12 Jun 2022 12:32AM (Updated: 12 Jun 2022 12:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA: Badminton world number one Viktor Axelsen ousted Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting on Saturday (Jul 11) to advance to the final of the Indonesia Masters.

The Danish ace beat home favourite Ginting 21-15, 21-15 in a 48-minute match at the Istora Senayan sporting arena in Jakarta.

"Ginting is always really, really tough to beat on home soil. But I managed to keep my game plan in the most important parts of the game," Axelsen told reporters.

In the final, Axelsen will face Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen, who defeated Singapore's Loh Kean Yew 21-16, 8-21, 21-19 in a tight game.

In the women's singles, Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Chen Yu Fei outplayed He Bing Jiao 21-17, 21-14 to advance to the final.

Chen will square off against Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon who defeated unseeded opponent Han Yue 13-21, 21-14, 21-18.

Meanwhile, hometown heroes Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo bowed out of the tournament after losing against unseeded pair Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang 21-17, 21-10.

The Chinese pair will face Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto, who ousted China's He Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong 21-17, 21-17.

In the mixed doubles, French pair Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue advanced to their first Indonesia Masters final after defeating Thailand's Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran 22-20, 21-12.

"We are really happy and excited for tomorrow," said Delrue.

The pair will square off against world number two Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong in the final.

Zheng and Huang booked their place in the final after ousting South Korea's Seo Seung Jae and Chae Yu Jung 19-21, 21-14, 21-12 in the semis.

In women's doubles final, world number one Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan will face Indonesia's top seeds Apriani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti.

Chen and Jia ousted South Korean pair Jeong Na Eun and Kim Hye Jeong 21-12, 21-13, while Rahayu and Ramadhanti defeated Malaysia's Tan Pearly and Thinaah Muralitharan 21-23, 21-14, 21-14.

Sunday's finals will be followed by Indonesia Open, which is scheduled to be held between June 14 and June 19.

Source: AFP

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us