Badosa, Tomljanovic out of Australian Open with injuries

Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - November 10, 2022 Spain's Paula Badosa in action during her match in the group stage against Britain's Harriet Dart Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes/Files
Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - November 13, 2022 Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic reacts during her match in the final against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic REUTERS/Ed Sykes/Files
14 Jan 2023 11:18AM (Updated: 14 Jan 2023 11:18AM)
MELBOURNE : Paula Badosa has pulled out of the Australian Open due to a right thigh injury sustained in a warm-up tournament in Adelaide, the world number 11 said on Saturday.

Spaniard Badosa, who reached the fourth round at Melbourne Park last year, withdrew from her Adelaide International 2 semi-final against Daria Kasatkina on Friday after picking up the injury in the previous round.

"Bad news ... During the quarter-final match in Adelaide, I hurt myself and after receiving the results I will have to be out a few weeks," Badosa tweeted.

"Sad to miss Australian Open this year, really going to miss it. I will do everything I can to return as soon as possible."

Ajla Tomljanovic has also withdrawn from the year's first Grand Slam, which starts on Monday, after the local hope sustained a knee injury at the season-opening United Cup mixed team tournament.

"I've done absolutely everything in my power to get healthy but just ran out of time to heal and be 100 per cent ready to compete at a high level," Tomljanovic tweeted.

"It's been a very tough decision to make but I have to listen to my body."

Source: Reuters

