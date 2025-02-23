Baez defeats Carabelli, to defend Rio crown against Muller

Defending champion Sebastian Baez rallied from a set down to defeat fellow Argentine Camilo Ugo Carabelli 3-6 6-1 6-1 in the semi-finals of the Rio Open on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Baez, who is looking to become the first two-time Rio Open champion, will take on Alexandre Muller after the Frenchman beat Francisco Comesana 7-5 6-7(3) 6-3 in a marathon battle.

Despite an impressive opening set from lucky loser Carabelli, Baez found his pace to claim victory, winning 12 of the next 14 games and dropping just four service points in both the second and third sets.

"I'm so proud, because the last weeks were a little tough for me," fifth seed Baez said. "I didn't feel very well this week, so I am happy to have recovered my body, my mind, my tennis.

"It's always difficult to play some guys you have known since we were kids. (Carabelli) is doing a very good job, so congrats to him and to his team. I'm happy with my level today, this week."

In the later semi-final, Muller needed almost three hours to overcome Argentine Comesana, who had stunned world number two Alexander Zverev in Friday's quarter-finals.

A month and a half after winning the first title of his career at the Hong Kong Open, Muller secured his first ATP 500 final and could become the first Frenchman to claim the title in Brazil.

The 28-year-old seeks to cap a great run this week, having defeated rising Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca - newly crowned at the Buenos Aires Open - and the top-ranked Argentine Francisco Cerundolo.