Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bagnaia holds off Quartararo to win Italian Grand Prix
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bagnaia holds off Quartararo to win Italian Grand Prix

Bagnaia holds off Quartararo to win Italian Grand Prix

MotoGP - Italian Grand Prix - Mugello Circuit, Scarperia e San Piero, Italy - May 29, 2022 Ducati Lenovo's Francesco Bagnaia celebrates with a trophy on the podium after winning the race REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

29 May 2022 10:27PM (Updated: 29 May 2022 10:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia held off a spirited challenge from reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha to win the Italian Grand Prix in front of his home fans at the Mugello Circuit on Sunday.

From fifth on the grid, Bagnaia had a bad start as he dropped to ninth on the opening lap but the Italian fought back to slowly make his way to the top.

With 15 laps to go, Bagnaia overtook Marco Bezzechi of Mooney VR46 Racing Team in first place with a brilliant move heading into Turn 1.

Bagnaia held on to his lead for the rest of the race and finished 0.635 seconds ahead of Quartararo, securing his second win of the season after the Spanish Grand Prix.

"It feels incredible," said Bagnaia, who became the third Italian to win for Ducati at Mugello.

"I think the team and me deserve this win because we worked a lot. The start was not the best but I am happy to win the race. At home, in front of our fans, it is really great."

Frenchman Quartararo applied constant pressure on Bagnaia and did an outstanding job to finish second after starting sixth, while Aprilia Racing's Aleix Espargaro came third.

Quartararo extended his lead at the top of the riders' championship, sitting eight points ahead of second-placed Espargaro and 28 ahead of Enea Bastianini in third.

"It was basically the best race of my career, to be honest," said Quartararo. "I was feeling bad all weekend, then I made an amazing start... before the race I had nothing to lose because my pace was not so good.

"I was riding at my best today and I'm so happy. In France, it's mother's day, so I want to wish a good one to my mum."

Johann Zarco gave Ducati another reason to celebrate when he finished fourth, while rookie Bezzechi had his best MotoGP finish in fifth.

Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez was 10th on his Repsol Honda in what was likely his final race of the season, with the Spaniard set to undergo a fourth surgical operation on his arm next week.

Pole sitter Fabio Di Giannantonio of Gresini Racing had to settle for 11th.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us