Bagnaia smashes lap record to storm to pole at Malaysian Grand Prix

Championship rivals Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin went blow-for-blow in a remarkable qualifying session at the Malaysian Grand Prix on Saturday, where the lap record was broken four times, with the Ducati rider seizing pole position.

Pramac Racing's Martin is on 453 points in the drivers' standings heading into the season's penultimate race in Malaysia on Sunday, while Bagnaia is second on 436.

With the race for the championship going down to the wire, both riders were untouchable as they lit up the track, breaking the lap record at the Sepang International Circuit with their first laps of the second qualifying session.

Martin set another lap record - 1 minute, 56.553 seconds - with his second effort, but two-time world champion Bagnaia, undeterred, put down an scorching 1:56.337 to shatter the record for a fourth time and top the timesheets.

"It's incredible what we did today, because already the lap time of Jorge was incredible," Bagnaia said.

"Being able to drop this lap time was super important also for the mental side. I know how difficult it is when you are doing your maximum and your opponent is still faster, so it was very important.

"I'm very proud of my team because we did a very good job, super happy."

Bagnaia's time was more than a second quicker than his own previous record of 1:57.491 at the circuit, set during qualifying last year.

"I thought it (1:56.553) was enough but Bagnaia was incredible today," Martin said.

"It is what it is. I tried my best. I think first row was the target, so I'm happy and the race will be tough. Both of us have a really good pace so it's really important to understand where to be a bit stronger."

Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez completed the first row, with his brother and teammate Marc fifth-quickest.

Andrea Iannone, competing for the first time since 2019 after completing a four-year doping ban, finished seventh fastest in the first qualifying session.

The Italian is a stand-in for VR46 Racing Team's Fabio Di Giannantonio, who missed the race to undergo shoulder surgery.