Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bagnaia smashes lap record to take Americas GP pole
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bagnaia smashes lap record to take Americas GP pole

Bagnaia smashes lap record to take Americas GP pole
Apr 14, 2023; Austin, TX, USA; Francesco Bagnaia (1) of Italy and Ducati Lenovo Team rounds turn 11 during the MotoGP second free practice at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports
Bagnaia smashes lap record to take Americas GP pole
Apr 14, 2023; Austin, TX, USA; Luca Marini (10) of Italy and Mooney VR46 Racing Team rounds turn 11 during the MotoGP second free practice at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports
Bagnaia smashes lap record to take Americas GP pole
Apr 14, 2023; Austin, TX, USA; Alex Rins (42) of Spain and LCR Honda Castrol rounds turn 11 during the MotoGP second free practice at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports
Bagnaia smashes lap record to take Americas GP pole
Apr 14, 2023; Austin, TX, USA; Alex Marquez (73) of Gresini Racing MotoGP rounds turn 15 during the MotoGP first free practice at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports
Bagnaia smashes lap record to take Americas GP pole
Apr 14, 2023; Austin, TX, USA; Marco Bezzecchi (72) of Italy and Mooney VR46 Racing Team rounds turn 15 during the MotoGP first free practice at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports
16 Apr 2023 01:34AM (Updated: 16 Apr 2023 01:34AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ducati's reigning MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia smashed the circuit lap record to take pole position for the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on Saturday.

The pole was the Italian's first of the season, and 12th of his career, after starting the previous two races in Portugal and Argentina on the front row and taking a double victory in the opening round.

The factory team rider's best lap of two minutes 01.892 seconds, at an average speed of 162.8 kph, secured pole for Saturday's later sprint and Sunday's race at the Circuit of the Americas.

It was the first time a rider had lapped the circuit inside two minutes and two seconds.

LCR Honda's Alex Rins, second but 0.161 off the pole pace, and VR46 Ducati's Luca Marini completed the front row.

Gresini Ducati rider Alex Marquez, VR46 Ducati's championship leader Marco Bezzecchi and Aprilia's Alex Espergaro filled the second row.

Marquez's brother Marc, a six-times world champion in the top category, is not racing in Texas this weekend after being injured in the opening race in Portimao.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.