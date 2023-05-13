Logo
Bagnaia takes pole at French Grand Prix qualifying
MotoGP - French Grand Prix - Bugatti Circuit, Le Mans, France - May 13, 2023 Ducati Lenovo Team's Francesco Bagnaia in action during qualifying REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
MotoGP - French Grand Prix - Bugatti Circuit, Le Mans, France - May 13, 2023 Ducati Lenovo Team's Francesco Bagnaia poses after qualifying in pole position alongside second placed Repsol Honda Team's Marc Marquez and third placed Mooney VR46 Racing Team's Luca Marini REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
13 May 2023 06:28PM
Ducati's reigning MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia claimed pole position for the French Grand Prix after finishing on top in Saturday's qualifying session.

Bagnaia was fastest in Le Mans with a time of 1 minute 30.705 seconds, 0.058 seconds ahead of six-times MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez, who was making his return after recovering from a hand injury.

"I pushed a lot. It's not been easy, it wasn't the best start to the week," Bagnaia said.

"The pace was very competitive, but finally we can also be competitive."

Italian Luca Marini - MotoGP great Valentino Rossi's half-brother - completes the front row for Sunday's race after coming through Q1 before finishing 0.137 seconds behind Honda's Marquez.

"It was really tough in Q1," Marini said. "I tried hard to give my all and risk everything."

France's 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo finished third in Q1.

Source: Reuters

