Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bagnaia takes pole at German Grand Prix qualifying
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bagnaia takes pole at German Grand Prix qualifying

17 Jun 2023 06:13PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ducati's reigning MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia claimed pole position for the German Grand Prix after finishing on top in Saturday's qualifying session.

Bagnaia was fastest at the Sachsenring with a time of 1 minute 21.409 seconds, 0.078 seconds ahead of VR46 Racing's Luca Marini - MotoGP great Valentino Rossi's half-brother.

Jack Miller completed the front row, ending third-fastest on the Red Bull KTM.

Honda's six-times MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez was seventh in Q1, while France's 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo was 12th.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.