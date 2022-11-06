Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bagnaia wins maiden MotoGP title as Ducati end 15-year drought
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bagnaia wins maiden MotoGP title as Ducati end 15-year drought

Bagnaia wins maiden MotoGP title as Ducati end 15-year drought

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix - Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, Spain - November 6, 2022 Ducati Lenovo's Francesco Bagnaia in action REUTERS/Pablo Morano

06 Nov 2022 09:50PM (Updated: 06 Nov 2022 10:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia won his maiden MotoGP world championship at the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday after Fabio Quartararo failed to overhaul him in the standings.

Defending champion Quartararo was 23 points behind Bagnaia going into the final race. The Yamaha rider needed nothing less than a victory to leapfrog the Italian but finished fourth in a race won by Suzuki's Alex Rins.

Bagnaia was ninth, enough to retain his lead in the championship and give Ducati their first title since Casey Stoner won it in 2007, ending 15 years of dominance from Japanese manufacturers.

His title marked the greatest comeback in MotoGP history as he was 91 points down midway through the season and it ended a 50-year wait for an Italian rider to win the championship on an Italian bike.

Bagnaia celebrated by waving the Italian flag as Ducati presented him with a golden helmet, the visibly emotional 25-year-old taking a moment to compose himself before raising it in the air in celebration.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.