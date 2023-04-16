Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bagnaia wins sprint to close on MotoGP lead in Austin
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bagnaia wins sprint to close on MotoGP lead in Austin

Bagnaia wins sprint to close on MotoGP lead in Austin

Apr 15, 2023; Austin, TX, USA; Top qualifier Francesco Bagnaia (1) of Italy and Ducati Lenovo Team stands at the podium during the finish of the MotoGP qualifying rounds at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

16 Apr 2023 04:56AM (Updated: 16 Apr 2023 04:56AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas : Ducati's reigning MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia won a sprint race from pole position at the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on Saturday to close in on overall leader Marco Bezzecchi.

The Italian, who earlier smashed the lap record in qualifying, took the chequered flag 2.545 seconds ahead of LCR Honda's Alex Rins.

Spaniard Jorge Martin finished third, after starting in 12th place and battling illness, for the non-factory Pramac Ducati team.

The 12 points for the win left Bagnaia one point adrift of VR46 Ducati's Bezzecchi, who finished sixth, with the main race to come on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.