Bairstow to return from injury for Yorkshire ahead of Ashes
Bairstow to return from injury for Yorkshire ahead of Ashes

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second Test - England v South Africa - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 26, 2022 England's Jonny Bairstow walks after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

24 Apr 2023 11:06AM (Updated: 24 Apr 2023 11:06AM)
Jonny Bairstow will make his comeback from a leg injury this week when he turns out for Yorkshire's second string against Nottinghamshire, as the England batsman looks to build up his fitness ahead of the Ashes series against Australia.

Bairstow has not played since suffering a freak injury on a golf course in September, which ruled him out of the 2022 Twenty20 World Cup and test series in Pakistan and New Zealand.

"He's had such a long layoff, so it's a fitness assessment for him to see what his capacity is and what he can do on the field in terms (of) running around in the outfield or standing behind the stumps," Yorkshire head coach Ottis Gibson said on Sunday.

"He will probably do both to see which one he's most comfortable with."

The five-test Ashes series will begin at Edgbaston on June 16. England lost the previous edition 4-0 in Australia.

Source: Reuters

