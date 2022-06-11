Bale warns of 'crazy' demands on players

LONDON: Gareth Bale has warned "crazy" demands will have serious consequences for players as he dismissed talk that he will be joining Spanish club Getafe after leaving Real Madrid.

Bale, a free agent after his nine-year stay at the European champions came to an end, again stressed that he would resolve his future following his summer break.

The Wales captain will come up against Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne when Belgium visit Cardiff for Saturday's Nations League clash.

De Bruyne criticised the competition last week, saying that four matches in a week and a half at the end of a long season was "asking for trouble", and complained that he had not had a vacation "for eight or nine years".

"It's crazy," Bale said on Friday. "We were speaking the other day at lunch and someone said De Bruyne could play 79 games next season and have a three-week break.

"It's too much and things obviously need to change. Players will tell you there are way too many games."

He added: "There will be consequences in the long term. People's bodies can't deal with that sort of calendar year after year.

"Something has to change and people at the top of the game have to do something. Unfortunately, money comes into it. It's a business and they want to make more money."

Bale, 32, said last week that he had received "loads of offers" for next season, but again stressed he will take his time before deciding where to play ahead of the World Cup, which starts in November.

Reports suggested the forward could stay in Spain with Madrid-based Getafe after their president Angel Torres said Bale had been offered to them.

But Bale said: "I'm not going to Getafe. That's for sure."

Hometown club Cardiff, Newcastle and MLS teams in the United States have all been suggested as possible destinations.

"I'll have plenty of time to go on holiday and decide my future then," said Bale.

"For sure, it (the World Cup) influences it. I just want to play games to be as fit as I can going into the World Cup.

"Once I get back into playing regular football, my body will get more robust and a bit better, rather than in and out."