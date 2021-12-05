Ball among four Hornets entering NBA COVID-19 protocols

WASHINGTON: Charlotte Hornets scoring leader LaMelo Ball was among four players from the NBA club who have been placed into the league's Covid-19 safety protocols on Saturday, the team announced.

Ball, last season's NBA Rookie of the Year, is joined by Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee and Terry Rozier in being sidelined by the Hornets, who next play on Sunday in Atlanta.

The Hornets, 13-11, rank 11th in the Eastern Conference and Ball has been a major reason for the resurgence by a club that hasn't reached the playoffs since 2016 and has never won a post-season series.

Ball, a 20-year-old guard, leads the Hornets with 20.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.9 steals a game. Rozier averages 17.7 points a game while Plumlee contributes 6.8 points and 7.3 rebounds a contest and McDaniels adds 5.5 points a game.

The NBA says 97% of players have been vaccinated and teams have been told that players who have not received a booster shot in the next two weeks will be subject to tighter safety rules such as gameday Covid-19 tests.

The Hornets called up James Bouknight, Vernon Carey Jr., Kai Jones, Scottie Lewis and Lithuanian forward Arnoldas Kulboka from their development club to fill out the roster.

No NBA games have been postponed this season due to Covid-19 roster depletions.