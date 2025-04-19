Ball kid with Down's syndrome makes history at Barcelona Open

The Barcelona Open delivered the perfect serve for inclusion in elite tennis on Friday by providing youngster Alessandra Bonomi the platform to become the first ball kid with Down's syndrome to work unassisted in an ATP Tour match.

Bonomi performed her duties impeccably during the men's doubles quarter-finals at Andres Gimeno Court, drawing cheers from spectators and plenty of encouragement on social media after the tournament highlighted her achievement.

"For us there's a lot of work behind it. It's an idea that was a dream when we proposed it, and bringing it to reality is very exciting for everyone," said Marc Visiedo, the chief of the Barcelona Open Ball Kids, on the tournament's website.

Down's syndrome can cause developmental delays, intellectual disability and increase the risk for some medical issues in individuals who have the condition.

"It's showing the world that anyone, even those with a disability, can achieve anything they want in life, based on self-improvement and effort," Visiedo said.

(This story has been corrected to change the surname to Bonomi, from Bomhomi, as erroneously stated in the tournament website)