NEW DELHI, Nov 25 : After India failed to bowl out New Zealand on a placid Basin Reserve pitch in Wellington on Monday, their captain Shubman Gill made a passionate plea for the return of legal ball management in test cricket.

With the 2018 ball-tampering scandal involving Australia in South Africa firmly back in the spotlight after recent developments players, coaches, umpires and TV cameramen are keeping a sharp eye out for potential infractions.

Ball tampering has declined in the glare of that spotlight with the result that reverse swing bowling has become more difficult.

Ball management became even harder in 2020, when COVID-19 gripped the world and the ICC banned the use of saliva for health reasons, and Gill thinks the ban has long served its purpose and should be lifted.

"There was a rule that you can't put saliva on the ball to make it shine," he told reporters.

"It's been seven to eight years and I still don't understand why they are not allowing it. If you're not able to maintain the ball, especially on wickets like these, it makes the job of the bowlers very difficult."

The ICC has no plans to lift the saliva ban, however, because it considers the practice unhygienic.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), responsible for the laws of the game, has not budged from its support for the ban and offered no new comment when contacted by Reuters.

Its 2022 statement said the ban had "little or no impact" on swing and removed "grey areas around fielders eating sugary sweets to alter their saliva".

REVERSE SWING GREATS

Fielders and bowlers may still use sweat to shine the ball, but it is less effective.

The craft was developed by Pakistan fast bowlers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, who wreaked havoc with an old ball by using its polished side to bend deliveries wickedly late in flight.

Batters could no longer relax after seeing off the new ball, because the old one brought different challenges, swerving late and in the opposite direction to conventional swing.

The skill demands meticulous ball management - shining one side and scuffing up the other to exploit aerodynamics.

The sight of fielders rubbing saliva on the ball and red streaks on bowlers' white clothing were evidence of legal means to shine the ball, and scuffing could be achieved by bowling or throwing it against rough grass.

There were, however, more furtive methods.

In 2000, Waqar became the first player suspended for ball-tampering. India great Sachin Tendulkar and former England captain Mike Atherton were accused of similar breaches while South Africa's Faf du Plessis was sanctioned twice, once for applying saliva from a mint to shine the ball.

The ICC's harshest punishments for the offences were fines and suspended match bans.

That changed in 2018, when TV cameras caught Australia's Cameron Bancroft with a piece of sandpaper in his hands during the third test against South Africa at Newlands.

Bancroft, then captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner took responsibility for a plot to scuff up one side of the ball. Smith received a one-match ban and a fine from the ICC, Bancroft a fine, and Warner no punishment.

GREY AREA

The Australian public, however, recoiled in horror at its players being caught in the act of cheating and Cricket Australia quickly responded with severe punishments previously handed out only for match-fixing.

The ICC later upgraded ball-tampering to a level-three offence with stiffer penalties and cases dropped considerably.

Former Australia batter and coach Justin Langer recently argued that "Sandpapergate" had all but killed the craft by frightening players away from preparing the ball.

Scuffing remains a perennial grey area.

Throwing the ball into the dirt or across an abrasive outfield, or rolling it in the wicketkeeper's gloves, does not sufficiently roughen the surface, and anything beyond that amounts to ball-tampering.

The ICC men's cricket committee supports reverse swing, provided it stays clear of ball-tampering. It has also explored a return to a single new ball in one-day internationals, rather than two used from opposite ends, so the ball ages and can be made to reverse swing.

Former England batter Dawid Malan would give practitioners some leeway.

"Historically, over the game, people have been caught trying to tamper with the ball for years," he said on a BBC podcast this year.

"It's not a new thing. I actually think you should legalise it, like just let people scratch the ball.

"Obviously, do not bring things in from outside. But it's a skill in itself — to be able to get the ball to reverse swing. It will make cricket a lot more bowler-friendly."