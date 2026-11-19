LISBON, Nov 19 : The burgeoning six-a-side Baller League said on Thursday that it will launch in 2027 its own Nations Cup tournament spanning 64 cities and 16 countries with $1 million each for the winning men's and women's teams.

"We believe it is the biggest prize ever put up for amateur footballers,” Baller League CEO Felix Starck said in a statement.

Founded in 2024 in Germany and now with leagues in the UK and the US, the Baller League offers audiences a glitzier, shorter and cheaper version of watching the so-called "Beautiful Game" compared to traditional 90-minute soccer.

“Football is pricing out the people who made it. A ticket to the World Cup cost thousands of dollars,” said Starck, stressing how any team could aspire to win its Nations Cup.

"Anyone can put a team together and enter. No academy, no agent, no contract needed. You win your city, then your country, then you play for your nation against the rest of the world."

The tournament runs from June 26 to November 7 with 16 national champions competing in the final weekend at a host city to be announced.

“We don’t want people’s money to compete in this,” Starck, a German entrepreneur who founded the Baller League with backing from professional footballers, told Reuters.

Baller League is backed by investors such as EQT Ventures, and recently wrapped up its inaugural season in the US.