Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ballon d'Or to be awarded on Oct. 17
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ballon d'Or to be awarded on Oct. 17

24 May 2022 11:00PM (Updated: 24 May 2022 11:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Ballon d'Or award for the best soccer player in the world will be awarded on Oct. 17, organisers France Football magazine said on Tuesday.

The prestigious trophy will now be awarded on the basis of a regular season from August to July rather than a calendar year.

France Football said the nominees will be revealed on Aug. 12. The ceremony in October will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to the 2021 Copa America title, won the Ballon d'Or for a record-extending seventh time last year, beating Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us