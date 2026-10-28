Ballon d'Or title will help keep Kane at Bayern, says Matthaeus

BERLIN, Oct 28 : Winning the Ballon d'Or will help convince Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane to extend his deal with the German champions, former World Cup winner Lothar Matthaeus said on Wednesday.

On Monday Kane became the first Englishman to win the prestigious award - the top individual honour in the sport - since Michael Owen in 2001.

The England captain was prolific last season, scoring 61 goals in 51 games for Bayern across all competitions as the German side completed a domestic league and cup double. He was also a World Cup semi-finalist with England, scoring six goals in the tournament.

"We are very happy to have Harry Kane in the Bundesliga. He is an international ambassador of football," Matthaeus, who won the award in 1990 after leading Germany to World Cup victory that year, said in an online media round table.

"Maybe he was dreaming to win the Ballon d'Or.. but you have to play in a big club like Bayern. He found his peace in Munich and the right club with the right teammates."

Kane, 33, joined Bayern in 2023 in a €100 million ($111 million) move from boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur, in search of silverware. He has since won the league twice and is in talks with Bayern over a new contract.

"I think he gets a bonus (for winning the Ballon d'Or), 36 years ago I got nothing," Matthaeus said. "But it is about more than money. It is a good moment to sign (a new deal) for Bayern. Bayern helped him get this Ballon d'Or.

"The relationship between Harry Kane and Bayern Munich is perfect, and with everything that has happened in the last three years, I think Harry will sign his contract for the next two, three years."

Bayern, top of the Bundesliga standings, take on Magdeburg on Wednesday in the German Cup second round.

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