Balogun starts for US after red card suspended

July 6 : U.S. striker Folarin Balogun will start Monday's World Cup last-16 clash against Belgium after FIFA suspended the red-card sanction he received in the team's previous match, with a FIFA appeals committee rejecting Belgium's challenge to the decision.

• Balogun, the team's leading scorer at the tournament on three, spearheads the U.S. attack alongside Christian Pulisic.

• U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino selects Matt Freese to start in goal, no changes from the previous match against Bosnia.

• Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Jeremy Doku all start on the bench.

U.S.: Matt Freese, Sergino Dest, Chris Richards, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream, Alex Freeman, Malik Tillman, Folarin Balogun.

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper, Youri Tielemans, Leandro Trossard, Charles De Ketelaere, Timothy Castagne, Nathan Ngoy, Nicolas Raskin, Amadou Onana, Dodi Lukebakio.