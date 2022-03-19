Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Balotelli overlooked as Mancini goes with Joao Pedro in Italy playoff squad
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Balotelli overlooked as Mancini goes with Joao Pedro in Italy playoff squad

Balotelli overlooked as Mancini goes with Joao Pedro in Italy playoff squad

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Brescia - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - February 16, 2020 Brescia's Mario Balotelli during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

19 Mar 2022 12:17AM (Updated: 19 Mar 2022 12:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Mario Balotelli was overlooked by Italy coach Roberto Mancini for the upcoming World Cup playoffs, with 30-year-old Cagliari striker Joao Pedro given his first call-up to the squad instead.

Balotelli, who now plays his football in Turkey, played his last game for the Azzurri in 2018 but returned to the setup during the international break in January for a get-together during which no matches were played.

Widespread reports suggested Mancini, who worked with Balotelli at Inter Milan and Manchester City, would bring the 31-year-old back in for next Thursday's semi-final against North Macedonia, but Brazilian-born Joao Pedro got the nod instead.

Lazio defender Luiz Felipe has also received his first call up, while veteran centre-back pair Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini are included despite both missing recent Juventus matches through injury.

Italy will host North Macedonia on March 24 at Palermo's Stadio Barbera in front of a 100per cent capacity crowd after COVID-19 measures were lifted this week, with the winners facing either Portugal or Turkey in the playoff final for a spot at Qatar 2022.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Alessio Cragno (Cagliari), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris St Germain), Pierluigi Gollini (Tottenham), Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa).

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson Palmieri (Lyon), Alessandro Florenzi (Milan), Luiz Felipe (Lazio), Gianluca Mancini (Roma).

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Stefano Sensi (Sampdoria), Sandro Tonali (Milan), Marco Verratti (Paris St Germain).

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Joao Pedro (Cagliari), Matteo Politano (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo), Gianluca Scamacca (Sassuolo) Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio), Nicolo Zaniolo (Roma).

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us