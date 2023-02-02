Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Baltics, Poland call for ban on Russian, Belarusian athletes, Lithuania says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Baltics, Poland call for ban on Russian, Belarusian athletes, Lithuania says

Baltics, Poland call for ban on Russian, Belarusian athletes, Lithuania says

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Closing Ceremony - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 8, 2021. General view of a big screen displaying the Paris 2024 Olympic logo during the closing ceremony REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

02 Feb 2023 08:59PM (Updated: 02 Feb 2023 09:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

VILNIUS :The Baltic nations and Poland are calling on international sports bodies to ban athletes from Russia and Belarus from competing in the Olympics and other events while the war in Ukraine continues, Lithuania said on Thursday.

"The ministers form Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia and Poland have agreed on a joint statement against the inclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes," Lithuania's Minister of Education, Science and Sport Jurgita Siugzdiniene told Reuters.

The three Baltic states and Poland, members of the European Union and NATO which border Russia and Belarus, have been strong supporters of Ukraine and among the first to send weapons following Moscow's invasion almost a year ago.

Latvia joined Kyiv on Wednesday in threatening to boycott the 2024 Olympics and qualifiers if Russian and Belarusian athletes are included while the war continues in Ukraine.

Athletes from Russia and its neighbour Belarus, which aided Moscow's invasion of Ukraine a year ago, have been banned from many international competitions since.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.