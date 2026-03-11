Bam Adebayo scores 83 points, second highest in NBA history

MIAMI: Bam Adebayo erupted for a jaw-dropping 83 points - the second-highest total in NBA history - as the Miami Heat thrashed the Washington Wizards 150-129 on Tuesday (Mar 10).

Adebayo's astonishing performance surpassed the 81 points scored by the late Kobe Bryant for the Los Angeles Lakers against Toronto in 2006, and is second only to Wilt Chamberlain's iconic 100-point haul against the New York Knicks in 1962.

Adebayo served notice that a special performance could be on the cards with an electric first quarter, where he poured in 31 points from 10-of-16 shooting.

By half-time, he had reached 43 points and he kept the pedal down after the interval with 19 points in the third quarter to take his tally to 62.

At that juncture, it became a question of whether Adebayo could threaten Bryant's 20-year-old tally of 81 points.

Adebayo duly eclipsed that record late in the fourth quarter. Two free throws saw him draw level with Bryant's total, and two more took him to 83 with just over a minute remaining.

That was the cue for Adebayo to be subbed out, leaving the court to a standing ovation from a disbelieving home crowd at Miami's Kaseya Center.

"Man, I wish I could relive it twice," Adebayo said, adding his individual masterpiece would not have been possible without the support of family, fans and his teammates.

"Somebody had to pass me the ball. I appreciate coach for drawing up plays for me and I got it going tonight."

Adebayo admitted he had sensed a historic performance was beckoning after his first-half display, ranking it as the highpoint of his career.

"This is number one, for sure," Adebayo said.

Adebayo also took special satisfaction at surpassing his boyhood idol Bryant's mark of 81.