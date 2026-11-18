Nov 18 : Cameron Bancroft on Wednesday claimed that the entire Australian team had known about ball-tampering during a 2018 tour of South Africa, adding that he had lied about the extent of the plot to protect Cricket Australia's investigation into the incident.

Bancroft and fellow batsmen David Warner and Steve Smith were banned over the plan to rough up the ball with sandpaper, following an investigation by CA which found that knowledge of the plan was confined to those three players.

Australian batter Usman Khawaja's recently released autobiography contradicted the conclusion of the initial CA investigation, however, reigniting the controversy and casting a shadow over Australian cricket.

"It was not just the three of us – Steve Smith, David Warner and I — who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team," Bancroft wrote in a lengthy column published in The West Australian.

"When I was questioned during Cricket Australia's investigation, I did not give a complete and truthful account.

"I withheld important details, including when the use of sandpaper began, how long it went on for, and the involvement and awareness of others. I did this to protect Cricket Australia's investigation and not implicate others around me."

CA, which announced on Wednesday it would be opening an independent forum to allow all players to give their accounts of the incident, said it would take the time to consider Bancroft's comments.

"We respect that Cameron Bancroft has told his story, and we will take time to consider his comments," the cricket board said in a statement.

"We expect that there will be many dimensions to the events of 2018, which is why we have established the forum for individuals to give their version of events.

"We are finalising the terms of reference and will commence the process as soon as possible."

'FINAL STRAW'

The four Australia bowlers who played in the 2018 test - Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon - issued a joint statement in 2021 denying any knowledge of the plot.

Bancroft claimed the idea to use sandpaper was Warner's, but that the conversation had taken place "within a wider team environment".

"I regularly spoke to the bowlers about how the ball was behaving. I had to," he added.

"I recall conversations with all the fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh about whether it was reverse swinging enough."

Bancroft said the "final straw" that pushed him to break his silence was Cummins' press conference last week, in which the Australia captain denied any involvement in using sandpaper and said the allegations in Khawaja's autobiography were "utter nonsense".

"What I saw, experienced and lived with — not only him, but everyone else on that tour in South Africa — is not the public account he gave in his press conference and in the years previously when he has spoken on this time," Bancroft wrote.

"In addition to what Usman already mentioned I have key recollections which affirm what he is saying. My cricket career has been destroyed and I have never been able to play for my country since Justin Langer was coach in 2019.

"But I have reached a point where continuing to protect an incomplete account of events feels more damaging than the truth."

Bancroft's international career was the worst affected of the trio involved in "Sandpapergate", with the 33-year-old making only two more appearances for Australia after the test series against South Africa.